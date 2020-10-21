Introducing the Jersey Shore BlueClaws

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore have made great partners over the last 20 years, and on Wednesday night, they officially announced a name change and re-branding to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The official name change announcement was made at a VIP event at Seahorse, part of Asbury Park's historic Convention Hall.

As part of the re-branding, the team unveiled an entire new set of logos, on-field caps, and an all-new Jersey Shore BlueClaws home white jersey. The remainder of the uniform set will be announced at a later date.

"This is truly a banner day for the BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore," said Art Matin, managing partner of Shore Town Baseball, the partnership that operates the BlueClaws. "Shore Town Baseball has added a mini golf course, boardwalk game area, and Biergarten to FirstEnergy Park over the last several seasons to help bring the âShore feeling' to the ballpark. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws is the natural next step. We couldn't be more excited."

BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti added: "The Jersey Shore is an amazing place to work and to raise a family. The BlueClaws are proud to play a role in the fabric of the Shore's vibrant community. We can't wait for Opening Night."

As part of the event, banners were unfurled from Convention Hall, displaying the team's new logos.

"We thank Convention Hall and Seahorse for serving as gracious hosts for the launch of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws," said Ricciutti. "Seeing these new logos adorn an iconic building like Convention Hall was the perfect kickoff for this exciting new time in the histories of the BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore."

The BlueClaws look was brought to life at Brandiose in San Diego, where they make teams famous by celebrating their brand stories. The development process began in January when Brandiose's Jason Klein and Casey White visited the Jersey Shore with fans, staff and community members to learn about the stories, history, and personality of the BlueClaws and the area. Brandiose developed the logos, uniforms and refreshed the team's overall brand.

"The BlueClaws have big plans for fans at the Jersey Shore," said Klein. "Our goal is to integrate Jersey Shore folklore in the BlueClaws brand, and to create the most legendary entertainment experience in the region."

The new identity depicts a determined crab surfing and boogie boarding, a celebration of the Jersey Store lifestyle. The updated lettering inspired by lettering seen on Jersey Shore boardwalks.

In an effort to continue the tradition of making the colors representative of the shore, Phillies Red, Dark Atlantic Blue, Crab Blue and Golden Yellow make up the club's new official colors. The BlueClaws are the only professional sports team to use this color combination.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws unveiled four marks on Wednesday, with each serving as an on-field cap to be worn by the team beginning in 2021:

Surfing Crab â This feisty crab is surfing with sunglasses perched atop his cap. This mark will don the club's home hat, a red cap with a red brim.

Crab Emblem â This "faux-back" style crab is navy blue with baseball seams and sits on the road hat, a baby-blue cap with a red brim.

Boogie-Boarding Crab â This time with his sunglasses on his head, the crab is excitedly running to the ocean carrying his boogie-board. This mark will be on the team's batting practice hat, which is yellow with a navy blue brim.

Sunglasses Mark â These sunglasses reflect a roller coaster and Ferris wheel, two popular Jersey Shore boardwalk activities. Those that look close will see a JS (for Jersey Shore) and BC (for BlueClaws) in the clouds. The sunglasses rest atop a yellow brim on a baby blue cap.

"The BlueClaws have been a premier attraction and an asset to our Ocean County Tourism Industry for nearly 20 years. We are excited to see them expand their brand and continue their positive impact on our Jersey Shore community," said Director Joseph H. Vicari, liaison to Ocean County Business Development & Tourism.

"We're looking forward to the BlueClaws becoming the home team for the Jersey Shore. As liaison to tourism, I know our visitors will enjoy the experience of rooting for them while vacationing in our area," said Monmouth County Freeholder Director Tom Arnone.

As part of the announcement on Wednesday, the BlueClaws exercised an option on their ballpark lease with the Township of Lakewood that keeps the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Lakewood for at least an additional 10 years through 2031.

"The BlueClaws and Township of Lakewood have been fantastic partners over the last two decades and we look forward to continuing that relationship many years into the future," said Matin.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws merchandise is already available online at BlueClaws.com/Shop. The team store will be open for in-person shopping from 10 am â 6 pm weekdays in October, and will be open from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays in October. Store capacity will be limited to 15 shoppers at a time, 6-foot social distancing guidelines apply, and masks must be worn at all times.

Select t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats are now available for purchase in the store and online. On-Field hats, which were unveiled on Wednesday, are also available now exclusively via pre-order and will ship shortly after they are received.

The BlueClaws are a Jersey Shore leader in affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn 7.7 million fans to FirstEnergy Park since their 2001 debut.

