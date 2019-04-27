Youth Abundant in AppleSox Latest Roster Additions

With temperatures soaring and the Apple Blossom Festival in full swing, residents of the Wenatchee Valley can nearly taste the upcoming summer.

The Wenatchee AppleSox continue their long preparation for the historic 20th season in team history by adding to their roster. After a flurry of additions across the past two weeks, the AppleSox have now increased their roster size to 22 members. Over the last two weeks, head coach Kyle Krustangel announced 11 new players from six different schools. The coaching staff is excited about the talent coming to Wenatchee this summer.

"We've got a super talented roster," AppleSox assistant coach Cash Ulrich said last week on KOHO 101. "It's hard to know who's going to be your guys before the season but there's a ton of talent. It kind of always works itself out through the summer. The guys that really stick with the process and show up every day ready to work throughout the summer seem to be the guys that have a lot of success."

Only three of the newest additions to the AppleSox 2019 roster are at-or-above junior status. The rest are all freshman or sophomores.

Brett Garcia (UC Irvine)

Freshman, 2019: Has yet to appear in any games.

Ryan Gallegos (Biola)

Sophomore, 2019: Batting .286 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 28 games... Has been hit by a team-high nine pitches.

Freshman, 2018: Hit .348 with with 10 home runs, 13 doubles and 55 RBI in 28 games (25 starts)... Led all freshman in the PacWest in batting average, slugging, runs scored, RBI, doubles and homeruns... Second Team All-PacWest selection and NCCAA All-American.

Larson Kindreich (Biola)

Freshman, 2019: Is 2-2 with a 7.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 11 appearances (nine starts) across 40.2 innings... Struck out a career-high 10 batters on April 20 vs Hawaii Pacific.

James Kulak (Purdue)

Freshman, 2019: Is 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 20 strikeouts in seven appearances (five starts) across 14 innings... Struck out a career-high six batters on April 10 vs Indiana.

Grant Brunt (Purdue)

Freshman, 2019: Has yet to appear in any games.

Henrik Reinertsen (Pacific)

Sophomore, 2019: Is 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 appearances (one start) across 22.1 innings.

Freshman, 2018: Went 0-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 appearances across 16.2 innings.

Andre Granillo (UC Riverside)

Freshman, 2019: Is 0-0 with a 19.73 ERA in six appearances across 8.2 innings.

Sam Wyatt (Northern Colorado)

Junior, 2019: Is 0-0 with an 8.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 10 appearances (one start) across 19.2 innings... Struck out a season-high eight batters on March 26 vs Metro State.

Sophomore, 2018: Went 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 13 appearances (two starts) across 24.2 innings for Edmonds Community College.

Freshman, 2017: Went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and nine strikeouts in seven appearances (one start) across 14.2 innings.

Quinn Ayers (Northern Colorado)

Junior, 2019: Batting .196 with eight runs and three RBI in 23 games (15 starts).

Sophomore, 2018: Hit .285 with 29 runs in 50 games for Salt Lake Community College.

John Graham (Northern Colorado)

Freshman, 2019: Batting .136 in 14 games (eight starts).

Brennen Lauffenburger (Northern Colorado)

Junior, 2019: Is 0-3 with a 7.14 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 appearances (five starts) across 29 innings.

Sophomore, 2018: Went 8-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 11 appearances (10 starts) across 50 innings for Linn-Benton.

Freshman, 2017: Went 2-1 with 0.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 10 appearances in 31.1 innings.

For the most up-to date roster additions, please follow the AppleSox on Twitter and Instagram and like them on Facebook.

The 20th season in Wenatchee AppleSox history begins on June 3. With promotions like cap night, two bobblehead giveaways and fireworks night, this promises to be a season you won't want to miss. Single-game tickets are on sale now at the team's office at 610 N Mission St #204 in Wenatchee.

