Young Forward Bethune Returns to Allen After Brief Appearance with the Americans in 17-18

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Jared Bethune for the 20-21 season.

Jared Bethune played the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons at Queens University in Canada. He had five points in nine games with Allen at the end of the 2017-2018 season, joining the Americans after four years with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League.

"The nine games I played in Allen out of juniors was a great experience for me," said Jared Bethune. All the guys welcomed me and really made me feel comfortable in my transition. Allen is a beautiful area and I loved playing for Marty (Steve Martinson) which is why it's the place I want to start my pro career. The time spent playing university hockey allowed me to mature and put on some size that will really help on my return to a pro season. It's been exciting to see a lot of familiar names from the Western Hockey League on our upcoming roster."

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound forward began his junior career with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL in 2014. Bethune joins Spencer Asuchak, Jared VanWormer, Corey Durocher, Joshua Lammon and Colton Heffley up front this season.

The Allen Americans begin their 12th season of minor pro hockey this fall. The Americans are scheduled to open the regular season in December.

