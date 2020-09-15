Everblades Sign Forward Jared Thomas

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jared Thomas for the 2020-21 season.

Thomas played for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers over the past two seasons. During the 2019-20 campaign, Thomas totaled 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) in 50 games.

Entering his fourth professional season, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound Thomas started his professional career in the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage at the end of the 2017-18 season. In 2018-19, the Hermantown, Minnesota native skated with the Rampage and the AHL San Diego Gulls.

Before becoming a professional, Thomas played Division I college hockey in his home state for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In his senior season of 2017-18, Thomas and his teammates were crowned NCAA National Champions. Thomas also earned NCAA All-Tournament Team in the same season.

Thomas becomes the 14th player to join the Everblades for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December, 2020.

