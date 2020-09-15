Admirals Sign Gritty Veteran Forward Selleck

September 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Tuesday they have officially signed veteran forward Eric Selleck to a contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Selleck, 32, has spent the last two seasons of his career playing overseas in Slovakia with HC Banska Bystrica and the Bratislava Capitals. During his tenure in Slovakia, Selleck posted a combined 81 points in two seasons (28g, 53a). He also pulled in a combined 280 penalty minutes.

The Spencerville, ONT product began his professional career in 2010-11 with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. Two years later, Selleck would see his first action in the National Hockey League with the Florida Panthers. He would wind up getting an assist in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Selleck has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, playing in a grand total of 488 games, with 1,272 penalty minutes and 114 points. Before heading over to Slovakia in 2018-19, the 6'2, 215lb forward was an assistant captain for the Tucson Roadrunners and Belleville Senators.

2020-21 SEASON TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

The Admirals have introduced a new ticket program where season ticket holders will be able to enjoy the same great seats but will now have access to an interest free 12-month payment plan.

This program offers affordability with a new price option as low as $19 a month, new benefits and a billing process for the fans' convenience.

As a season-ticket holder you will never lose the value of your ticket and gain access to exclusive benefits such as the unused ticket redemption (excludes Economy level), interest free payment plan, 15% off merchandise, playoff protection, lounge access, pre-game briefing, exclusive events, single game ticket discounts, auxiliary board message and many more.

In addition, the first 300 people to secure their seats for the 2020-21 season will receive a voucher for free tax preparation services courtesy of our partners at Loyalty Brands. Click HERE to purchase your season tickets today! For additional questions, call 757-640-1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 15, 2020

Admirals Sign Gritty Veteran Forward Selleck - Norfolk Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.