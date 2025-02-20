York United FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff

February 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







York United FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mateus Lima and José Petinga to Head Coach Mauro Eustaquio's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Lima and Petinga join the club as assistant coaches. Camilo Benzi, who has been a part of the organization since its inaugural season in 2019, will round out Eustqauio's staff as he continues in his long-held role of goalkeeper coach.

The arrival of Lima and Petinga further reinforces the club's commitment to excellence ahead of the upcoming season. Both bring a wealth of international coaching experience and will work alongside Eustáquio to enhance the team's tactical approach, player development, and overall performance.

Lima, a former professional player over a 17-year career, has held key coaching roles at Rio Ave FC, Al Hilal Omdurman, The Strongest FC, and Modern Future FC, contributing to multiple championship-winning campaigns.

"I'm excited to be part of this project and help the team grow every day", said Lima.

Petinga has been coached for a decade between Canada & Portugal. He is eager to bring his knowledge to the club and help build a strong identity on and off the field.

"I am very excited about working with York United FC. I know we will become stronger and more capable of overcoming adversities and achieving our goals this season", said Petinga.

A highly respected figure at the club, Benzi is renowned for his goalkeeping expertise. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the club's goalkeeper development and defensive strategy over the years.

"My goal is to build on everything we've achieved so far", said Benzi.

"It's about finding the right balance-creating a team that is both highly competitive and a united, winning group. That's how we move forward".

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.