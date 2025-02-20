Defender Allan Enyou Returns to Vancouver FC on Loan

February 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that defender Allan Enyou will return to the Eagles' lineup for a second consecutive season, after he once again signed with VFC on a one-year loan from Spanish club CD Leganés B.

This marks Enyou's second stint in the squad. The 21-year-old previously joined the club on a loan from Leganés B in May 2024. He went on to make 23 appearances for VFC in his first season in Langley, establishing himself as a promising young talent who is capable of playing in multiple positions and adept at adapting to a variety of tactical systems and competitive environments. His return offers some consistency in defence for Vancouver year over year.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunities I've had up to this point," said Enyou. "I'm looking forward to gaining more first-team experience with Vancouver."

Enyou has accrued relatively vast experience for a player of such a young age, becoming the versatile and resilient defender he is today starting with stints in his native Uganda, at Maroons FC and with Kampala Capital City Authority FC's U-20 team. Enyou eventually went on to earn reps in the United Arab Emirates with Elite Falcons FC; in Latvia with SK Super Nova; and in Spain with Leganés B before landing in British Columbia.

With Vancouver, he has already logged 1,916 minutes for the Eagles as he continues to refine his game. Enyou played predominantly as a centre back in 2024 but was deployed as left back in VFC's final game last season, a shift that will give Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi some technical flexibility that could be critical to the success of the squad's back line this season.

"Allan is a player with a high football IQ whose smart play coupled with his natural athleticism make him a complete package," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "He has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches and our fans, both on and off the field, because of his humility and dedication. Allan remains grounded and focused on development, which is a great foundation for future success."

Vancouver has now signed 18 players to its 2025 roster ahead of the upcoming CPL campaign.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Feb. 20, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Allan Enyou, Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: James Cameron, Tyler Crawford, Emrick Fotsing, Vasco Fry, Dominic Joseph, TJ Tahid

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

