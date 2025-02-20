Atlético Ottawa Signs Experienced Canadian Defender Brett Levis

February 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa defender Brett Levis

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Chris Hue)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today confirmed the signing of experienced Canadian defender Brett Levis on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Levis [LEAVE-EYES], 31, has played across the biggest leagues in North America for the past 11 years. Most recently, Levis played for Detroit City FC (USL Championship) in 2023/24 where he made 17 appearances. He provided one goal and one assist as Detroit qualified for the playoffs. Born in Regina and raised in Saskatoon, the defender made his professional debut for Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) in 2016 becoming the first player born and raised in Saskatchewan to sign a professional contract in MLS.

"Brett was our top target at left-back and we are delighted to bring him to Ottawa, and back to Canada," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "Following Maxim Tissot's retirement we wanted to bring in a player who not only has the technical quality to raise the level of the squad but someone who would bring a strong voice and experience to the locker room. His versatility allows us to play in different ways and he's a player that stands out when he's on the ball."

This is Levis' second spell in the CPL, having joined Valour FC (Winnipeg) in 2020. Deployed predominantly at left-back, he made 45 appearances for Valour over the course of three seasons and provided three goals and three assists - including a memorable strike against Atlético at TD Place in 2022.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back in the CPL, especially with a team like Atletico Ottawa," said Levis. "The atmosphere was always amazing when I played at TD Place against Atletico, now I get to play for them in front of this growing, passionate Canadian soccer fanbase. I'm looking forward to competing for trophies in the country's capital while continuing to grow soccer in Canada and help inspire the next generation of players."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 20:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), David Rodríguez (MEX)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

Nine players have been invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (Development Program), Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

