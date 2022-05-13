York Takes Series Opener, 8-3

The Lancaster Barnstormers' home winning streak came to an end with a sixth inning tsunami on Friday night.

York scored six runs in a span of six hitters to upend the 'Stormers, 8-3, in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium. It was the first loss in seven home games for Lancaster.

With the Barnstormers up, 1-0, Nile Ball (0-1) had two outs with nobody aboard in the sixth. Melky Mesa reached him for a long double to the gap in left center. Nellie Rodriguez drew a four-pitch walk, and lefty slugger Carlos Franco came to the plate before there was ample time to warm up left-handed reliever Tommy Shirley.

Franco took Ball's first pitch onto the tent in right field to put the Revs up, 3-1. Shirley came in and was greeted by a Jack Kenley double into the left field corner. J.C. Encarnacion planted a double into the gap in left center for a 4-1 lead, and Lenin Rodriguez capped the surge with a two-run homer onto the right field picnic deck.

Jorge Martinez (1-2) checked the Barnstormers on five singles over six innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out eight. Lancaster reached him in the first on infield singles by Melvin Mercedes and Colton Shaver and a line drive single to center by Andretty Cordero.

Cordero knocked in Lancaster's other two runs on a single in the ninth.

The two clubs meet again on Saturday at 6:30. Cameron Gann (1-1) will make the start for the Barnstormers against Eduardo Rivera (0-0). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may also tune into the Barnstormers YouTube channel, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Mercedes had one single and two walks and has not reached base 31 times in his last 14 starts...LeDarious Clark has a seven-game hitting streak to tie the club's longest for the season...Cordero has eight RBI on the current homestand...Anderson Feliz doubled in the eighth, his fourth extra base hit on the homestand...Jake Hoover has hit in six in a row...Kelly Dugan missed his third straight game due to illness...West Tunnell made his Lancaster debut in the eighth.

