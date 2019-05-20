York Takes Down Southern Maryland in Series Opener

May 20, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





York, PA. - In the first matchup between the Blue Crabs and their Freedom Division rival York Revolution, it was a game of ups and downs that turned in favor of the Revs. Behind the powerful bats of Telvin Nash and Hector Gomez, the Revs rolled to the finish line in a 7-4 series opening victory.

The scoring started in the first half-inning of offense for York, with Brandon Cumpton (L,1-3) on the mound for Southern Maryland. The right-hander allowed a pair of runs in both the bottom of the first, and the bottom of the third, putting the Revolution up 4-0 through three innings of action. Telvin Nash was the hero of the game, as he drove in a run on a double in the first, and homered in the third.

Southern Maryland struck back with a run of their own in the top of the fourth off the Revolution starter, Dan Minor, (W, 1-2), when Edwin Garcia singled to bring in Cory Vaughn, but the York bats kept coming as the game continued.

The Revs would get immaculate production from Hector Gomez, who homered in back-to-back at-bats, in the fourth and the sixth, putting the Revs up by count of 6-1, a deficit the Blue Crabs would never surmount.

A three-run homer from Blue Crab left fielder Tony Thomas in the top of the eighth gave a spark to the offense, but no more runs would come around to score. Josh Judy (S,2) shut down the Southern Maryland bats in their half of the ninth, as the Blue Crabs would be taken down by their division rivals in the series opener by a score of 7-4.

The Blue Crabs stay on the road for the next three days, and will return home next Friday, May 24th, the first game of a seven day, seven game homestand at Regency Furniture Stadium, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.