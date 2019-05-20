Bees Flex Their Muscles To Earn Series Split

(Central Islip, NY) - The New Britain Bees (9-12) defeated the Long Island Ducks (16-8) 9-3 at Bethpage Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to gain a split of the four-game weekend series in Suffolk County.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (2-1) picked up the victory after giving up two runs of five hits across five innings pitched while striking out two and tossing a wild pitch. Long Island pitcher Darin Downs (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits (two home runs) in five innings on the mound, walking three, striking out six and hitting a pair of batters.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Downs just two batters into the ballgame when Ozzie Martinez cracked a solo home run off the scoreboard in left centerfield, his second roundtripper of the season. With the score tied at one in the top of the second, the Bees batted around and took complete command of the matchup with one big swing of the bat as Alexi Amarsta launched a grand slam home run to right centerfield, and in the blink of an eye the visitors went back out in front by the score of 5-1 and never looked back. Leading 6-2 in the top of the ninth, the boys from the Hardware City were at it once again, scoring three more times to break the ballgame wide open, highlighted by a two-run tater off the bat of Deibinson Romero that went over the second wall of advertising and completely out of Bethpage Ballpark, giving New Britain a new single-game season-high in big flies with three and enabling the Bees to defeat the Flock for the second time in less than 24 hours. Amarista and Martinez led the way for New Britain with a pair of hits each en route to the victory.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, May 24th when they welcome in the High Point Rockers to the Hardware City for the first time in franchise history, kicking off a three-game Memorial Day Weekend series as well as a seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the Bees Best Bites Wing Night! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone in attendance can purchase a wristband for just five dollars, enabling them to try wings from local restaurants and vote for their favorites! It will also be another Fat Tire Friday, as fans 21 and older can enjoy Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts for just five dollars!

