York Revolution, Appell Center Turn Ballpark into Silver Screen

(York, Pa.) - PeoplesBank Park knows how to do two things really well: Put together a great team and keep the fun going no matter what. This Friday, the proof is in the cinematic cornfield as "Movies at the Ballpark presented by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts" kicks off with Field of Dreams.

For just $6, moviegoers will be able catch the classic baseball film on an actual baseball field. Attendees will be allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs into the PeoplesBank Park outfield to watch the 1989 Kevin Costner classic on the ballpark's center field video board. Candy, popcorn, chili, and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available, and social distancing will be observed.

The movie is the first of several to be presented this summer by the York Revolution and the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. Appell Center President & CEO Todd Fogdall called this latest partnership between the two organizations a perfect opportunity for each.

"As entertainment providers, we and the Revolution have been working hard to find ways to serve that purpose in the age of COVID-19," he said. "As grateful members of the York community, doing so safely was of the greatest importance to us. This latest joint venture with the Revs allows us to play to the strengths of both organizations and hopefully provide our friends and neighbors with some much needed entertainment while still doing our part to limit the spread of the virus."

Field of Dreams will start at 9:30 p.m. following the Revolution's latest Patio Party, which will again feature live music, $3 Bud Lights and Miller Lites, a full bar, and a bar menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the right field corner of the ballpark.

In keeping with Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are limited. They can be purchased at www.yorkrevolution.com.

