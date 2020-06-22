Tickets for Constellation Energy League to Go on Sale June 24

June 22, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that tickets for the Constellation Energy League will go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugaralndskeeters.com/tickets or by calling the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487.

The Skeeters have also announced the full schedule (including game times) for the Constellation Energy League. The full schedule has been included as an attachment to this release.

Parking will be included with every ticket in order to limit contact between fans and Skeeters associates. Fans are also urged to use digital delivery services for their tickets in order to limit contact between themselves and Skeeters associates once at Constellation Field.

Tickets for the Constellation Energy League, which will be played from July 3-Aug. 23 will be priced as follows:

Grassland -- $9 Mon.-Fri. -- $13 Sat.-Sun. (doubleheader)

Field Box-- $16 Mon.-Fri. -- $20 Sat.-Sun. (doubleheader)

Diamond Deck-- $25 Mon.-Fri. -- $29 Sat.-Sun. (doubleheader)

Imperial Box-- $30 Mon.-Fri. -- $34 Sat.-Sun. (doubleheader)

Insperity Club (includes food) -- $45 Mon.-Fri. -- $49 Sat.-Sun. (doubleheader)

Fans will not be able to pick exact field-box seat locations for games they purchase tickets to. They will be given the best seats available based on social-distancing measures and the size of their group. The Skeeters will have approximately 1,800 seats available for any given game in accordance with federal and state guidelines regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The Skeeters earlier this month announced their intention to run a four-team professional baseball league, with every game played out of Constellation Field. The father-son duo of Roger and Koby Clemens, as well as former Major Leaguers Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell will manage three of the league's four teams. An announcement for the fourth and final manager is forthcoming.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.