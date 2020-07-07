York Revolution, Appell Center Bring More Movies to Downtown York

(York, Pa.) - Famous speedster Sonic the Hedgehog is racing into PeoplesBank Park this Friday night! If the start of the COVID-19 pandemic kept you from seeing the video game legend on the big screen earlier this year, here's another chance!

In the continuation of "Movies at the Ballpark presented by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts," PeoplesBank Park will host Sonic the Hedgehog at 8:30 p.m. in the ballpark outfield.

PeoplesBank Park and the Appell Center will show Back to the Future on Friday, July 24, and The Secret Life of Pets on Friday, July 31.

Each film will follow a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. patio party, which features live music, a bar menu, full bar, craft beers, beer specials, and socially-distanced, outdoor seating.

Movie tickets are just $6 each time, and attendees may bring blankets and lawn chairs into the PeoplesBank Park outfield to watch the films on the ballpark's center field video board. Candy, popcorn, chips, and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available, and social distancing will be observed.

In keeping with Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are limited. They can be purchased at www.yorkrevolution.com.

