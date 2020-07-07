Constellation Energy League Announces Team Rosters

July 7, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Constellation Energy league announced today the four rosters for the teams competing in the league - Sugar Land Skeeters, Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, Eastern Reyes del Tigre and Team Texas.

Opening Day for the Constellation Energy League is at 7 p.m. on July 10 at Constellation Field with the Sugar Land Skeeters taking on the Eastern Reyes del Tigre. Media members do not need credentials and can get into Constellation Field by showing their press badge to the ticket-takers at the main gate behind home plate. A formal media schedule for Friday's Opening Day will be released on Thursday.

The Constellation Energy League has announced its full 56-game schedule, with tickets for all games now on sale. Fans can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets or call our box office at 281-240-4487 to buy tickets today.

For updates and more information on the Constellation Energy League and the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

