York Revolution Announces 'We Are Back'

(York, Pa.) - Get back in the game, York! Your Revs are back!

That's the message blasting from PeoplesBank Park today as York's pro baseball team busts out of the shackles of COVID-19 and puts on sale single game tickets for the 2021 season of York Revolution baseball.

Tickets for all 2021 regular season Revolution home games, which begin May 28, are now on sale at www.yorkrevolution.com and in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at the ballpark.

"It's time to play ball!" said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "The baseball drought in this baseball-loving town is now officially over, and we are more than ready to safely welcome the greatest fans in the Atlantic League back to PeoplesBank Park and the great American pastime. Between our big outdoor venue and the indoor spaces we can open up and air out each game, we can absolutely bring this element of every great summer back with minimal COVID limitations. I think once people are in their seats with a cold beer in their hands, the experience is going to feel very familiar to the family fun and baseball action they've always enjoyed at our ballpark."

Menzer said the Revs, who last played a home game in September 2019, have spent the pandemic-driven downtime focused on two things: the celebration of the game's eventual return and making sure that celebration will be safe for all in attendance, no matter the capacity limits.

"True, the number of tickets we can offer for now are limited, but the point is we can offer them again," he added. "And our fans want them. As we've been working out how to socially-distance our season members and returning groups, fans have been stopping all of us everywhere we go to ask when they can buy a ticket to Opening Day or our July 4 game or the last game before playoffs. Now that we've addressed membership seats and creating our pod seating for the start of the season, we are not only ready but thrilled to tell all of York and beyond they can now pick their games and their seats and do it with confidence. It's time for us all to get back in the game."

To prepare for the team's season-long celebration of baseball's triumphant return, General Manager John Gibson has worked with the entire organization to implement new safety policies and features fans will notice early in their return to the ballpark. From social distancing and masks where appropriate to contactless tickets, self-serve concession stand kiosks, hand sanitizer stations, and iWave air purifiers on the skybox level, Gibson said the team has done everything possible to ensure fans don't have to worry about anything but the numbers on the scoreboard.

For more information on what to expect at the ballpark this season, visit the COVID-19 FAQs on the Revolution website.

"We know people come to the ballgame to relax and have fun," said Gibson, who worked as well on similar initiatives for the Atlantic League itself. "You can't do that if you are not comfortable, so we have been focused on that since our last season was cancelled. The good news is that many of the elements of a night at a Revs game can absolutely continue in a safe and responsible fashion - from bubble ball battles between innings to Cannonball Charlie's victory blast and many things in between. Our goal this past year or more was to make sure Revs Time was once again about friends, family, and fun."

To further guarantee that fun, the Revs also put a great emphasis on the themes and promotions of the 2021 season. Gibson said fans can look forward to recurring events like crab feasts, at least four post-game inside-the-park fireworks shows (including one following July4York presented by Traditions Bank) and Throwback Thursdays, Foodie Fridays, and Sunday Fun Days presented by Weis Markets, featuring Bark in the Park, when dogs can join their favorite humans in cheering on the Revs.

He said the season will also include those unique, family-friendly special events fans have come to expect from the Revs. The team's promotional crew is already crafting a Salute to Military Service, Pride Night, Girl Scout and Boy Scout sleepovers, a Fan's Choice Night, a Star Wars celebration, and more. Moms and dads, he suggested, should watch the schedule for great things for young fans, such as appearances by their favorite fairy tale princesses, superheroes, and Paw Patrol characters as well as Revolution mascot DownTown's birthday party and more.

"We'll be sharing a lot of exciting plans on our website and social media channels, but, of course, we reserve the right to add even more fun as the season goes on," Gibson said. "Revs Time has been gone too long. Now that it's back, we plan on making up for lost good times."

