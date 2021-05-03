Ducks Welcome Back 2019 ALPB Champion Daniel Fields

Long Island Ducks outfielder Daniel Fields

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder with Major League experience Daniel Fields. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his third season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and 11th in professional baseball.

"Daniel has a power bat, a terrific glove and runs the bases well," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has helped our team achieve success in each of the past two seasons, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Long Island."

Fields played in 89 games with the Ducks during the 2019 season. He tied for the team lead in triples (4) and tied for second on the team in home runs (14), finishing the year with a .244 batting average, 36 RBIs, 44 runs, 10 doubles and 11 stolen bases. The Detroit native's year was highlighted by a walk-off grand slam against the Lancaster Barnstomers on July 19 and two appearances on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays for outstanding catches in the outfield. Fields also appeared in five playoff games, collecting a home run, two RBIs, a run, three walks and a stolen base.

The 30-year-old helped lead the Ducks to a Liberty Division championship in 2018 as well. He compiled a .267 batting average with nine homers, 40 RBIs, 48 runs, 21 doubles, three triples and 12 stolen bases over 96 games. Along with his 2017 season with the Bridgeport Bluefish, Fields has played in 270 Atlantic League games, totaling a .269 batting average and a .351 on-base percentage. After five seasons in the minor leagues, he reached the Major Leagues with his hometown Detroit Tigers in 2015 and split time with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations in 2016. Fields was originally selected by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2009 amateur draft.

"I can't wait to step back on the field and defend the title," said Fields. "This has, by far, been the longest I've gone without playing baseball, so I'm excited to put the Ducks uniform on again and play in front of the great fans we have."

