York Lefties Bedazzle Stormers

April 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York left-handers Aaron Fletcher and Ethan Lindow threw no-hit baseball for seven innings as the York Revolution defeated the Lancaster Stormers, 4-1, in the spring opener for both teams. The official game was played to 7 1/2 innings at WellSpan Park.

Fletcher walked Shawon Dunston, Jr. leading off the game and survived a two-out error by first baseman Mason Martin. The one-time Major League lefty retired the final seven batters he faced. Ethan Lindow took over and threw four perfect innings with five strikeouts. Lindow, who most recently pitched for Class AA Arkansas (Seattle) allowed one ball out of the infield, a fourth inning fly out to center by Gaige Howard.

York took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Rudy Martin reached on a bobble by first baseman Joseph Carpenter to open the inning. Ciarran Devenney followed with a homer down the left field line off Brady Tedesco. Two outs later, Mason Martin slugged a homer down the right field line for the third run of the inning. Only Devenney's run was earned against Tedesco who bounced back with a perfect fourth frame.

Jamari Baylor's double to left and Rudy Martin's triple to right center produced an extra run for the Revolution in the bottom of the seventh.

Lancaster finally dented the scoreboard in the top of the eighth inning off right-hander Tom Sutera. Isan Diaz opened the inning with a long double into the right field corner. One out later, Howard lined a single off the left field wall to produce the tally.

The Stormers will entertain the Black Sox at Clipper Magazine Stadium Thursday at 1:00. The stadium will not be open to the public.

NOTES: Brad Markey threw two hitless innings for the Stormers while Noah Bremer and Carter Raffield tossed a scoreless inning apiece...The game was the only road game for the Stormers during the spring schedule.

