York Halloween Parade Canceled

York, Pa.: With deep regret, Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, announced today that the 2020 York Halloween parade has been canceled due to concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In light of the persistence of the COVID-19 virus and the concerns raised by large gatherings in the midst of the pandemic, we have - as always - put the safety of our fellow Yorkers and parade participants first and foremost and decided that, in an abundance of caution, the smartest thing is to announce this cancellation now before our terrific participants invest too much time and energy into their entries. We hope they will use this extra time to further wow attendees of the 2021 parade."

Menzer added that the Revolution is extremely grateful to York Traditions Bank for its many years of support for The York Halloween Parade and that York Traditions officials assure him they look forward to continuing to partner with Eventive to bring free family entertainment to the community in 2021.

