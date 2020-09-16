Skeeters to Air UFC 253 at Constellation Field

September 16, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Constellation Field will air UFC 253 on Sept. 26 on its Texas-Sized Video Board.

Tickets for the event are $20 (plus fees) and can be purchased by going to sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets, calling the Skeeters ticket office at 281-240-HITS or by visiting the Skeeters ticket office at Constellation Field from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. All tickets are general admission and patrons can choose to sit either in the outfield grass or the field-level seating bowl at Constellation Field.

All patrons will have their temperature checked upon entry and will be required to wear a mask until they are in their seats. Patrons will be socially distanced per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gates for the event will open at 6:30 p.m., with the preliminary card beginning at 7 p.m. and the main card beginning at 9 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase throughout concessions stands at Constellation Field.

The UFC 253 fight card features a main event of middleweight opponents, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, with the co-main event featuring light heavyweight fighters, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.