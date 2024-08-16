Yolo Downed by High Wheelers

Grand Junction, Co.---Baseball is a funny game. One night a team allows 19 runs on 22 hits, the next night that club pitches a shutout as the Grand Junction Jackalopes (29-45; 14-13) defeated the Yolo High Wheelers (37-36; 14-13) 2-0 on Friday night at Suplizio Field.

It was the second pitched shutout for Grand Junction and the second time Yolo has been blanked. Yolo lost 13-0 the first game of this trip on July 26th at Oakland.

Grand Junction starter Evan Massie (5-3) worked a season-high eight innings and struck out eight. He allowed nine hits and one walk but got three double plays. Aydan Alger (3) gave up a walk in the ninth but twice worked around the possible tying run at the plate, thus earning the save.

Yolo starter Cameron Repetti (5-4) was just about as good. His eight innings gave him his first professional complete game. He issued four hits, two runs (one earned), and struck out ten--a season-high for him and matched a season best for the team (Ben Ferrer, and Dawson Lane). The eight innings equal Brandon McPherson (7/23 vs. Oakland) for most on the club.

"Cameron had a great outing," said Yolo pitching coach Jerome Williams. "He made one mental mistake that cost him giving up a home run but besides that, it was a masterful pitched game. He used all pitches in the four quadrants."

The Jackalopes scored an unearned run in the first on a single by first baseman Kelly Dugan. He plated center fielder Julian Boyd who reached on a fielding error by Yolo shortstop Bobby Lada.

In the fifth, designated hitter (former High Wheeler) Sam Kuchinski (10) led off with a homer to left-center making it 2-0 Jackalopes.

The teams meet in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m. PST. Game one will feature two right-handers: McPherson for Yolo against former High Wheeler and now the Jackalopes JC Ariza. In the nightcap, right-hander Reed Garland will start for the visitors against Grand Junction left-hander Will Buraconak.

HIGH TALES

First baseman Jose Gonzalez had his ten-game hit streak snapped. He was 0-2 with a walk, and was hit by a pitch. During the streak he was 15-36 (.417) with three homers

Shortstop Braylin Marine missed his third straight game with a left ring finger issue. His last action was this past Sunday at Northern Colorado but had to come out after one inning due to injury

Repetti's complete game was the club's second this year. Brandon Mitchell was credited with a five-inning "CG" on July 12th when Rocky Mountain walked off the field in Davis due to the hot conditions.

Yolo leads the season series 6-3. The High Wheelers on this 21-game road trip are 8-10

