Six-Run Ogden 4th Hands Mustangs Loss

August 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

A six-run top of the fourth leaves the Mustangs scrambling in a 10-5 loss Friday night.

Ethan Ross tossed three innings giving up seven runs, six earned, on nine hits with a strikeout and received the loss.

Matthew Hess tosses five and a third for Ogden giving up four runs on eight hits and earned the win.

Back-to-back singles in the third kicked off the scoring, as Pearce Howard led off the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Elliot Good brought him home on a single to make it 1-0. Kenny Oyama singled to put Good on at second. Good advanced to third on a groundout by Cole Jordan, and Chris Sargent grounded out to bring home Good to make the score 2-0 Ogden.

In the fourth, a leadoff triple by True Fontenot really pushed the Raptors momentum forward. Five more singles in a row occurred, with singles by Connor Bagnieski, Landen Barnes, Howard, and Good to end Ross's outing, while Kenny Oyama singled off Ethan McRae.

McRae did give up a run, but put the fire out and proceeded to toss the next three innings scoreless.

This allowed the Mustangs to find their swing. Back-to-back-to-back-to-back singles, with an RBI knock by Gary Lora and a two-run single by Gabe Wurtz capped off the single streak. Brendan Ryan collected his second hit of the night with an RBI triple, while Casey Harford brought home Ryan on a groundout to make it an 8-5 game.

Joey Hennessey pitched the eighth and retired the first two hitters he saw. Unfortunately, he hit Cole Jordan with a pitch on the helmet. Jordan advanced to second and third on back to back wild pitches from Hennessey, who walked the next batter Sargent.

With Jonathan Haab entering the game to face the next batter, Brutcher hit a two-run double to put the nail in the coffin of the Mustangs to lead 10-5.

The Mustangs had back-to-back two out singles in the bottom of the ninth but could not bring a run across.

Greg Blackman takes the mound Saturday. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

