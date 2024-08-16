High Wheelers Win Over Jackalopes

Grand Junction, Co.---The Yolo High Wheelers (37-35; 14-12) tied a season-high in runs, set a season high in hits and homers in one game, and yes they won---defeating the Grand Junction Jackalopes (28-45, 13-13) 19-10 on Thursday night at Suplizio Field. Yolo has won three straight games for the first time since July 16-18 against Oakland. And it's their first three-game road winning streak since June 14-16 at Northern Colorado.

The High Wheelers benefited from a six-run third and eight-run sixth. Everyone in the starting lineup had at least a hit and RBI. Collectively they had 22 hits and seven homers--most for them in each category in one game.

The homer list includes: right fielder Tanner Smith (8) solo in the third, designated hitter Alejandro Figueredo (5, 6) a three-run in the third, and two-run in the seventh, left fielder David Glancy (1, 2) two-run in the third, and solo in the sixth, catcher Angel Mendoza (3) solo in the sixth (back-to-back with Glancy), and third baseman Braedon Blackford (12)--solo in the ninth.

In the sixth, along with the eight runs came eight hits. Eleven High Wheelers came up as Glancy and Mendoza had two hits in that inning. In addition to the homers, Glancy singled and Mendoza had a two-run double.

Glancy said about his first two professional homers, "I felt good yesterday (Wednesday) with two hits. I was seeing the ball well and working the count. I was carrying that momentum into today. I felt both homers were out right off the bat." Glancy reached base safely five times, he also had a single, and two walks.

Manager Billy Horton said about the 22-hit attack, "we hit the ball great!" "Glancy did a great job at the plate, he had good at-bats in previous games, and it was great to see the results." Horton continued about Figueredo, "Fig had a great game as well. He was working on a few things and great to see it come together."

Lost in all the offense was Yolo starting pitcher Brendan Knoll (1-2). In his first win as a High Wheeler, he worked five innings and allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits, walked one and fanned three.

"Knoll did a good job and got us good innings--it was nice to see him rewarded with a win," said Horton.

Yolo has won the first two games in this series and is 8-9 on this 21-game road trip. Game three of this set is on Friday night at 5:35 p.m. PST. Right-hander Cameron Repetti is the scheduled starter for Yolo against Grand Junction left-hander Evan Massie.

HIGH TALES

The starting nine came within one run of an immaculate box score (at-bats, runs, hits, RBI's). Second baseman Kirkland Banks didn't score a run

First baseman Jose Gonzalez celebrated his 24th birthday extending his hitting streak to ten with a two-run single in the sixth. He's 15-36 in the span .417. It's his second streak this year of at least ten games--his high is a 12-game run

Figueredo and Glancy made it seven occurrences where a High Wheeler has had a two-homer game

Smith has four homers on this trip

Each time the High Wheelers scored 19 it has been against Grand Junction--the other time was May 28th in Davis. The previous high in hits was 21, also in that game against the Jackalopes.

The prior high in homers for the team in one game was five: June 8th at Oakland

Yolo leads the season series 6-2

