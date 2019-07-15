Ylitalo Returns for 19-20

July 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - Head Coach Jeff Carr announced Monday morning the signing of returning Ice Bear Eric Ylitalo for the 2019-2020 season.

Ylitalo, 24, registered 18 points (6G, 12A) in 39 games for Knoxville last season. The 6'3" forward is an end-to-end player with a strong net-front presence and great open ice speed and vision. His flexibility to play effectively in both directions opens up the ice on offense and helps shut down lanes on the forecheck.

"Now, with a few pro seasons under his belt," Carr says of his first signed returning player, "his strength and experience will have a huge impact for us, moving forward." Ylitalo is only the first returner from the 2019-2020 season and, according to Coach Carr, will not be the only player signed this week.

As Knoxville's free agent and training camps approach, putting together a strong group of returning players will only bolster the team's cohesiveness and fan support. Knoxville opens their 2019-2020 season at home versus the Evansville Thunderbolts, October 18th.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2019

Ylitalo Returns for 19-20 - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.