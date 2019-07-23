Yeltsin Encarnacion promoted to Fort Myers

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Yeltsin Encarnacion has been promoted to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Encarnacion has played in 74 games for the Kernels this season, batting .254 (67-264) with 2 HR and 22 RBI. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on February 23, 2015.

A corresponding move was not announced by the Twins. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels resume play on Wednesday, July 24th when they open at six-game homestand against Wisconsin and Clinton. The upcoming homestand continues through Monday, July 29th.

