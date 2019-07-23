Details for Bush/Live/Our Lady Peace Concert on Friday

July 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are hosting the Bush, Live, and Our Lady Peace concert this Friday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. There are numerous areas that are sold out and remaining tickets are limited. Stadium bowl seating and grass seating is still available. The Rattlers want to get a few other details to fans to make the concert experience as enjoyable as possible.

Most importantly, the concert will be held rain or shine.

The Neuroscience Group Field parking lot will open at 4:30pm. Tailgating is allowed in the lot, but catering is strictly prohibited. Parking spaces are limited at the ballpark and reserving a spot for others is not allowed. Parking is $15 per car and $30 per RV or bus. Parking is cash only. Overflow parking will be available at Fox Valley Tech and attendees for the concert may use the pedestrian bridge over I-41 to get to the stadium.

The gates to the ballpark open at 6:00pm. Bags are subject to search upon entry.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Food and beverage carry-ins

Professional photography equipment

Lawn Chairs

Umbrellas

There are no re-entries for the concert.

For more details on the concert, please go to this link on the Timber Rattlers website.

Thank you and enjoy the concert!

