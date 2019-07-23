Former Two-Way Player McGuire Joins Lugnuts' Bullpen

July 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Andy McGuire has been transferred to the Lansing Lugnuts from the Short-Season Class-A Vancouver Canadians.

McGuire, 24, was drafted in the 28th round in 2018 from the University of Texas. He was a two-way player with both the Longhorns and the Advanced-Rookie Bluefield Blue Jays last year, appearing in the starting lineup when he was not being used as a relief pitcher, but has worked solely as a pitcher this year for Vancouver: 12 appearances, a 3.91 ERA, with seven walks and 12 strikeouts in 23 innings.

The Lugnuts (15-15, 47-52) head on a three-day road trip to West Michigan from Wednesday through Friday, returning home on Saturday for Oregon Trail Night with a Daniel Norris Bobblehead Giveaway!

