Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair Tomorrow at Dunkin' Donuts Park

February 21, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be holding a job fair at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) tomorrow (Saturday, February 22nd) from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the fourth season in Hartford another huge success. All media is welcome for photo opportunities.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be on hand to speak with, and receive applications from, all job-seekers. Combined, the two organizations will staff an average of 300 positions each year that include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering.

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Individual Tickets for all home games are now on sale at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 21, 2020

Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair Tomorrow at Dunkin' Donuts Park - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.