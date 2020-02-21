"Field of Dreams'" Dwier Brown Coming to the Diamond for Opening Night; Andruw Jones Apperance Rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. - Actor Dwier Brown, known for his role in the movie "Field of Dreams," will be a special guest for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' Opening Night on April 16, the team announced on Friday. Former MLB star Andruw Jones, who was originally announced as an Opening Night guest, has rescheduled his appearance to Tuesday, April 21.

Opening Night with the Flying Squirrels, presented by Virginia Birth Father Registry and Chick-fil-A, will include dueling fireworks to ring in the new season. First pitch between the Flying Squirrels and Bowie Baysox is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 5 p.m.

Brown is well-known for his role in the acclaimed baseball film, "Field of Dreams," in which he portrayed John Kinsella, the father of the film's main character, Ray Kinsella. The Ohio native also held movie roles in "The Guardian," "The Cutting Edge" and "Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!" He has also made appearances in television shows, including "ER," "Firefly" and "House."

"We look forward to an action-packed first homestand of the 2020 season," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Having such an iconic character with us on Opening Night will generate great momentum as we strive for our 11th consecutive Opening Night sellout."

VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available for $40 each beginning Mon., Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. and include access to an exclusive VIP meet & greet with Brown, an all-you-can-eat buffet in the SEGRA Picnic Zone and a Field Level ticket for the Flying Squirrels' home opener. Packages can be purchased by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels' offices at The Diamond. More information is available here.

The Flying Squirrels' first 10 home openers have all sold out, including franchise-record crowds of 9,845 fans in each of the last two years. Since the franchise's first season in 2010, the Flying Squirrels have welcomed a special guest to help open the home schedule at The Diamond. Brown joins the list of sports stars and dignitaries to celebrate the start of the new baseball season in Richmond. Previous guests include:

2019 - Ryan Klesko

2018 - Fred McGriff & Gov. Ralph Northam (caught by Mayor Levar Stoney)

2017 - David Justice (caught by Mayor Levar Stoney)

2016 - Jerome Bettis

2015 - Will Wade (caught by Gov. Terry McAuliffe)

2014 - Michael Robinson

2013 - Javy Lopez & Ryan Kerrigan

2012 - Dale Murphy

2011 - James Farrior, Brandon Rozzell & Chris Mooney

2010 - Gov. Bob McDonnell

VIP Meet & Greet Packages for the appearance by five-time NL All-Star Andruw Jones will also go on sale on Mon., Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. Packages cost $50 each an include access to an exclusive VIP meet & greet with Jones, an exclusive Andruw Jones commemorative card, up to two autographs per attendee, an all-you-can-eat buffet in the SEGRA Picnic Zone and a Field Level ticket for the April 21 game. More information is available here.

"Having to move Andruw to Tuesday night gives us an amazing opportunity to celebrate not just Opening Night, but again when Andruw comes on April 21," Parney said. "The entire first homestand promotional calendar gives us a great opportunity to have our best start in team history."

Packages can be purchased by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels' offices at The Diamond.

Fans can also purchase combined VIP Meet & Greet Packages for both Opening Night with Dwier Brown and April 21 with Andruw Jones for $75.

Information on group packages for the Flying Squirrels' home opener on April 16 are available here or by contacting the front office at 804-359-FUNN (3866).

