Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton Currently Scheduled to Rehab in Somerset on Tuesday, May 30

May 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that OF Giancarlo Stanton is currently scheduled to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, May 30. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:05 pm at TD Bank Ballpark.

Stanton was placed on the injured list on April 16 with a left hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .269/.296/.558 with four home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs in 13 games played.

Stanton won the 2017 National League MVP Award after leading the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBI while hitting .281/.376/.631 with 123 runs, 32 doubles and 85 walks in 159 games for the Miami Marlins.

Drafted by Miami in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft, the five-time All-Star (2012, 2014-2015, 2017, 2022- MVP) was acquired by the Yankees from the Marlins along with cash considerations in exchange for 2B Starlin Castro, RHP Jorge Guzman and INF Jose Devers on December 11, 2017. He left the Marlins as the franchise's all-time leader in RBI (672), extra-base hits (479) and total bases (1,983).

He has a career .264/.353/.537 slash line with 1,397 hits, 275 doubles, 382 home runs, 982 RBI and 822 runs in 1,447 games played for the Marlins and Yankees.

Stanton has hit 20 or more home runs in 11 of his 13 career seasons and has recorded 30 home runs or more in seven seasons. He has homered against every MLB except the Marlins. His three career walk-off grand slams match Alex Rodriguez, Vern Stephens and Cy Williams for the most by any player in MLB history.

Stanton becomes the fifth Yankee to rehab with Somerset this season, joining 3B Josh Donaldson, OF Harrison Bader, C Ben Rortvedt and RHP Luis Severino. Overall, he will be the 26th MLB rehab assignment with the Patriots since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. Stanton rehabbed with Somerset on the road in 2022 against the Bowie Baysox.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.