Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson and RHP Tommy Kahnle Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignments in Somerset on Tuesday, May 30

May 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









3B Josh Donaldson with the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) 3B Josh Donaldson with the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that 3B Josh Donaldson and RHP Tommy Kahnle are currently scheduled for MLB rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, May 30. They will join OF Giancarlo Stanton, who is also currently scheduled to play in Tuesday's game with Somerset. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:05 pm.

Placed on the injured list on April 6 with a right hamstring strain, Donaldson played in one game earlier this season in Somerset on April 18 and went 1-for-3 with an infield single before being shut down for a few weeks. He began a second rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 25 and hit .333/.538/.778 in three games played, including a home run and two RBI.

Donaldson was acquired by the Yankees with INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela on March 13, 2022.

In his first season with the Yankees in 2022, Donaldson batted .222 (106-for-478) with 59 runs, 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 62 RBI in 132 games. Of his 106 hits, 43 were extra-base hits and seven of his home runs either tied the game or gave the Yankees the lead.

Donaldson won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2015 with the Blue Jays. That season, he slashed .297/.371/.568 with 184 hits, 41 doubles, 41 home runs and 123 RBI.

The three-time All-Star (2014-2016) and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2015-2016) has hit at least 20 home runs seven times in his career (2013-2017, 2019, 2021) and at least 30 home runs four times (2015-2017, 2019).

During his 13-year MLB career, Donaldson has a .264 average, 800 runs, 1,287 hits, 282 doubles, 267 home runs and 791 RBI in 1,338 games.

Kahnle was originally placed on the injured list on March 27 with right biceps tendonitis. He began his MLB rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on May 18 and was transferred to Scranton on May 25. He has not allowed a run in four innings pitched and has five strikeouts in four games during his current rehab.

Kahnle rejoined the Yankees when he was signed as a free agent on December 21, 2022. New York originally drafted him in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Over parts of eight Major League seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17), Yankees (2017-20) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Kahnle has gone 9-9 with five saves, a 3.78 ERA and 358 strikeouts in 290.1innings pitched in 298 career relief appearances.

He posted a 2.84 ERA with a save and 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched in 13 relief appearances for the Dodgers in 2022.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.