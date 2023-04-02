Yankees Announce 2023 Break Camp Roster for Double-A Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the 2023 break camp roster for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, headlined by their No. 2 prospect OF Jasson Dominguez.

Nicknamed "The Martian," Dominguez has already established a reputation for the other-worldly abilities he possesses as an all-around player. After beginning 2022 in Single-A, Dominguez ascended all the way to Double-A Somerset by season's end and played a crucial role in bringing the Patriots their first ever Eastern League Championship. During Somerset's 2022 playoff run (five games), Dominguez led the team in every offensive category, going 9-for-20 with 10 RBI, 7 R (1.510 OPS) and 3 HR, which included two (one from each side of the plate) in the championship-clinching game.

Earlier this year, Dominguez was invited to Yankees MLB Spring Training where he slashed .455/.520/1.045 with 4 HR and 9 RBI.

With Dominguez, the roster boasts five of the Yankees top 10 prospects including OF Everson Pereira (No. 6), SS Trey Sweeney (No. 7), RHP Will Warren (No. 9) and RHP Richard Fitts (No. 10).

After having hit 10 HR in his first 81 career games spanning three seasons, Pereira ended 2021 by smashing 14 HR in 27 games, earning him 2021 MiLB Yankees Organization All-Star honors. In 2022, Pereira flourished during his first full-season campaign, ascending from High-A to Double-A Somerset by the end of the season. Pereira played in a career-high 102 games, slashing .277/.350/.469 with 14 HR, 56 RBI and 76 R.

Sweeney put together an impressive 2022 season that began with 100 games in High-A Hudson Valley. The 6'4", 200-pound shortstop slashed .241/.350/.415 during his time in High-A, including 14 HR, one of which came on the first pitch of the season for Hudson Valley. Sweeney finished the season as part of Somerset Eastern League Championship squad.

Warren made his professional debut with High-A Hudson Valley to start the 2022 season. After just eight starts, the former Southeastern Louisiana University standout earned a promotion to Double-A Somerset, where he spent the remainder of his rookie season. As a key cog in the Patriots' 2022 Eastern League Championship-winning rotation, Warren started 18 games at Double-A, going 7-6 with a 4.02 ERA, collecting 83 K in 94.0 IP.

Making his professional debut across 18 starts with Single-A Tampa, Fitts posted a 5.01 ERA and was promoted to High-A Hudson Valley to end the season. In five starts to round out the year, Fitts broke out, allowing only 2 ER in 33.0 IP (0.55 ERA), going 4-0 with a 0.61 WHIP. During the course of the season, Fitts earned MiLB Player of the Week honors three times, twice in Single-A and once in High-A. After entering the 2022 season as an unranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, Fitts ended the year being named a 2022 MiLB.com Yankees Organization All-Star and he climbed to No. 10 on the publication's rankings entering 2023.

Somerset also boasts six of the Yankees top 20 prospects including RHP Clayton Beeter (No. 15) and 1B/ 3B Tyler Hardman (No. 20).

Beeter was the lone prospect acquired in exchange for outfielder Joey Gallo from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After pitching to a 5.75 ERA over 18 appearances (51.2 IP) with the Dodgers, Beeter was immediately assigned to Double-A Somerset upon being traded to the Yankees and ended the season with the Patriots by posting a 2.13 ERA over seven starts (25.1 IP). Post-trade, Beeter set career-highs in IP (5.0) and K (9) as a key piece of the Somerset's starting rotation.

After entering the 2022 season as an unranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, the Yankees' 2021 fifth round pick, Hardman used a dominant 2022 season to capture the attention of the baseball world entering his third pro season. Spending the vast majority of the 2022 with High-A Hudson Valley, Hardman led all Yankees minor leaguers in HR (22) and RBI (81), en route to a call-up to Double-A Somerset in September.

There are 14 returning players that spent time with Double-A Somerset at some point during the 2022 season.

The Patriots 2023 season begins at home at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, April 6 with a 6:35 pm game against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).

