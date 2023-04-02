SeaWolves Announce Opening Day Roster

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2023 initial roster.

Returning right-handers Wilmer Flores (Tigers #3 prospect) and Ty Madden (Tigers #5 prospect) highlight the prospect-laden starting rotation. Another returning righty is Sawyer Gipson-Long, who made seven starts in Erie in 2022 after joining the Tigers organization in the Michael Fulmer trade with Minnesota. Lefty Brant Hurter (Tigers #23 prospect) returns after making four appearances with the SeaWolves last season. Dylan Smith (Tigers #17 prospect) rounds out the rotation. Smith made 20 appearances with Class-A West Michigan in 2022.

The Erie bullpen will also feature multiple familiar faces. Righty Chance Kirby returns to Erie and will be in the bullpen after leading the Eastern League in ERA, WHIP and opposing batting average in 2022 Other returners include Yaya Chentouf, Dario Gardea, Adam Wolf, and Billy Lescher. Angel De Jesus, who spent 2021 with Erie, rejoins the team after splitting his 2022 between Triple-A Toledo and Detroit. He made eight relief appearances for the Tigers in 2022. Left-hander Jake Higginbotham joins the SeaWolves bullpen from the Atlanta organization as part of the Joe Jimenez trade. Right-hander Aneurys Zabala will also work out of the Erie bullpen after appearing in two Major League games for Miami in 2022. Righty Layne Henderson rounds out the pitching staff as a Minor League Rule V selection from Houston.

Catching duties are highlighted by Tigers #26 prospect Josh Crouch who returns to Erie after cameoing in six September games for the SeaWolves in 2022. Another catcher, Mario Feliciano was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in December. He appeared in three Major League games for the Brewers between 2021 and 2022. Julio Rodriguez, who spent 2022 in the St. Louis organization, rounds out the catchers.

The Tigers fourth-ranked prospect, infielder Colt Keith, will make his Double-A debut in Erie this season. Gage Workman, the Tigers fourth-round selection in 2020 out of Arizona State, will return to Erie after playing in 128 games for the SeaWolves in 2022. Trei Cruz, a 2020 third-rounder, also returns to Erie after a brief eight-game stint in 2022. John Valente, Corey Joyce, and Jake Holton, all Tigers draftees, also return to Erie in 2023.

The outfield will feature two returning players in Daniel Cabrera and Bryant Packard. Free agent pickup Diego Rincones, who spent the 2022 season with Richmond, and recently acquired Grant Witherspoon completes the outfield. Witherspoon split last season between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in the Tampa organization.

The SeaWolves open the season on the road against the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday, April 6. Opening Night at UPMC Park is Tuesday, April 11 as the SeaWolves host the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased during regular box office hours (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m - 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) or online at SeaWolves.com. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

