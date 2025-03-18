Yaniv Bazini Named to Team of the Week

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is excited to announce that forward Yaniv Bazini has been named to USL League One's Team of the Week, while teammate Jonathan Nyandjo earned an honorable mention.

In his first professional start, Bazini scored both goals in a 2-0 victory against AV Alta FC on Saturday, March 15. His performance also included six duels won and four recoveries, leading all forwards with a 0.41 goals-added mark, according to American Soccer Analysis.

Nyandjo played a pivotal role, assisting on Bazini's second goal. He also created two scoring chances and won five fouls, maintaining an 85% passing accuracy.

On Saturday, Bazini opened the scoring in the 7th minute when he intercepted the ball from AV Alta FC's goalkeeper and tucked it just over the line to give the Ibis an early lead. Bazini doubled South Georgia's scoreline in the 16th minute with the help of Nyandjo. After holding off three defenders in front of the goal, Bazini passed the ball wide to Nyandjo, who delivered a precise cross back to Bazini. Positioned perfectly, Bazini tapped the ball into the net, securing a final score of 2-0.

This marks both Bazini and Nyandjo's first appearances on USL League One Team of the Week. They follow Mason Tunbridge's Player of the Week nomination, along with Nial Reid-Stephen's honorable mention, both in Week One.

Tormenta FC hosts Harbor FC in the First Round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 20, at Tormenta Stadium. The team returns to league play on Saturday, March 29, facing Union Omaha, the 2024 league champions. Tickets for both matches are available.

