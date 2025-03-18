Westchester SC Announces Expanded Broadcast Schedule with MSG Networks

Westchester SC is proud to announce that all USL League One home AND away matches will now be available on MSG Networks. WSC's matches will be available via multiple platforms, including MSG and MSG Sportsnet, as well as digital and mobile platforms like MSG+. The first WSC away match on MSG Networks platforms will be on Saturday, March 29 at 8 PM at Texoma FC. Announcers for WSC's home matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

