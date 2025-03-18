Union Omaha Signs College Forward Sergio Ors Navarro

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed forward Sergio Ors Navarro, pending league and federation approval. Navarro is coming off a 2024 season in which he was named the United Soccer Coaches National Scholar Athlete of the Year for his performance both on and off the pitch for West Virginia University.

Ors Navarro signs his first professional contract after a decorated college career. He is West Virginia University's all-time leader in games played, with 93, and in 2024 was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year for his performance. In 22 matches, all starts, Ors Navarro scored 15 goals, leading the Sun Belt Conference and ranking fourth in the nation, and added four assists to his stat line as well. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team along with his scholar's honors, earned thanks to a 4.0 GPA while pursuing his Master's in Sport Management.

Said Head Coach Dominic Casciato, "Sergio comes to us from West Virginia University, where he has had an outstanding college career under the guidance of Head Coach Dan Stratford and his staff. His work rate, finishing ability and tenacity in the press have really impressed us during preseason, so I'm excited to see how that translates during his first professional season."

Ors Navarro hails from Castellón, Spain, and developed in the academy of UCAM Murcia CF in his homeland. Ors Navarro first arrived in America as a part of Coach Stratford's first recruiting class in 2020, making progress each year since. After three goals in 12 starts in 2022, he netted eight in 19 the next season, including the game-winning goal in the NCAA College Cup quarterfinals. Ors Navarro also has USL League Two experience in the last couple summers, playing with Texas United and Asheville City SC.

Name Pronunciation: [SIR-gee-oh OHRS nah-VAH-row]

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1/1/2001

Born: Castellón, Spain

Previous Team: West Virginia University

Union Omaha next plays on Thursday, March 20th at 8 PM, kicking off their U.S. Open Cup campaign at Flatirons FC. Their 2025 USL League One season continues at South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, March 29th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.