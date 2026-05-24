Yamazaki with a Ridiculous Strike

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Haruki Yamazaki lashed a screamer into the top corner in the 88th minute to carry Detroit City FC to a dramatic 1-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field after the hosts were reduced to 10 men late in the Group 4 match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Second Round.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2026

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