Y'alls Start Promotion-Packed Homestand Tomorrow

June 19, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - Fresh off an east coast road trip, the Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are back at home for a season-long, nine-game homestand highlighted by the second Bluegrass Blowout of the season and a midweek day game.

Florence begins the homestand with a three-game series versus the Gateway Grizzlies from Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22. Tuesday night is Lil Y'allers Night, presented by the YMCA, and Wednesday is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Dial One. The Y'alls won the series finale versus Gateway back in May.

The Y'alls take on the Evansville Otters for the first time this season Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25. Friday night is a Firework Friday as well as Y'all Star the mascot's birthday, presented by Graeters. Saturday night is the second of five Bluegrass Blowouts of the season, which are the biggest promotional nights of the season. This time, Thomas More Stadium turns into a beachfront oasis for Margaritaville Night featuring a beach towel giveaway, presented by Towne Properties.

After an off day next Monday, the Y'alls wrap up the homestand with three games versus Trois-Rivieres Tuesday, June 27 to Thursday, June 29. The first and only meeting against the Aigles features an 11:05 AM start time on Wednesday. There will be a petting zoo. Thursday is Taylor Swift Night with each inning coinciding with a different "era" to celebrate Swift's ongoing Eras Tour, which comes to Cincinnati next weekend.

All Tuesday games start at 6:32 PM and are a $2 Tuesday featuring game tickets, popcorn, soda, hot dogs, and ice cream cones all for just two dollars. Wednesday games begin at 6:31 PM (except for the Day Game) and feature one-dollar hot dogs. They are also a Winning Wednesday, presented by Roehr Insurance, meaning if the Y'alls lose you can redeem your ticket for free at the final Wednesday home game in August. Thursday games start at 6:34 PM for Thirsty Thursday with one-dollar domestic beers and discounted craft beers. Firework Friday games start at 7:03 PM and are presented by Groen Family McDonald's with postgame fireworks detonated by Rozzi. Rockin' Saturday nights begin at 6:36 PM and take you all night long with a postgame band concert. Sunday games begin at 1:07 PM, and after the game kids can run the bases and get autographs from the players. Snappy Tomato pizzas are also discounted on Sundays. Gates open two hours before game time for a Happy Hour on Friday's and Saturday's.

Do not miss your chance to see the Y'alls on this nine-game homestand, their final home action until July 7. Tickets are on sale for as low as $11. Visit the box office at Thomas More Stadium or call at 859-594-4487.

The Florence Y'alls presented by Towne Properties are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. For tickets and for more details, visit us online at florenceyalls.com or call us by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.