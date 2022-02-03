Y'alls Picked as Frontier League Tryout and Draft Host

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls and Y'alls Ballpark have been chosen as the hosts for the 2022 Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft, as announced by the league Wednesday afternoon. The Tryout Camp and Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26.

"The Florence Y'alls are very excited to be hosting this year's Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft," said team President David DelBello. "Thank you to the Frontier League for the opportunity to bring some extremely talented athletes to Y'alls Ballpark to showcase their skills. It will be a privilege to watch the athletes pursue the ultimate goal of playing professional baseball, and we look forward to following many of these athletes throughout the upcoming 2022 season."

Two Frontier League players signed affiliated contracts with MLB organizations last season, and Ryan Hennen was named 2021 Frontier League Rookie of the Year and Pitcher of the Year after taking part in the Tryout Camp and Draft to start his professional career. Four draftees in the event's history have appeared in the Major Leagues.

"Every year teams find impact players out of the Tryout Camp and Draft, and in each of the past 11 seasons at least one attendee has been signed by a MLB organization after beginning play in the Frontier League," said Frontier League Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Y'alls Ballpark is a great facility and easily accessible. We expect another strong turnout as our teams finalize their spring training rosters."

Representatives from all 16 Frontier League organizations will be in attendance, as well as representatives from other independent leagues. Major League Baseball scouts from multiple teams are expected to be on hand for the Tryout Camp and Draft.

Running, throwing, and fielding drills as well as batting practice will begin Monday morning for position players; pitchers will throw bullpen sessions. Select players will be invited back for Tuesday's inter-squad games, and a draft will be conducted at Y'alls Ballpark following the conclusion of the games. Regardless of how players fare at the tryout and in the draft, all participants will receive applicable analytical performance data.

Y'alls Ballpark is conveniently located off the highway at Exit 180 off of I-71/I-75 in Northern Kentucky, just 10 miles from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and 13 miles south of downtown Cincinnati.

The Y'alls begin their season at home on Thursday, May 12 versus the Tri-City ValleyCats. Florence plays its first nine games of the season at Y'alls Ballpark. For tickets, visit florenceyalls.com or call (859) 594-4487.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky.

