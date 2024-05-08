Y'alls 2024 Opening Day May 9th

May 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, begin their 2024 season on May 9th, opening up with a three-game series against the Québec Capitales at Thomas More Stadium. Thursday night the gates open to fans at 5:30 p.m. ET and the first pitch is set for 6:44 p.m. ET.

Thursday's game will mark Florence's fourth season under the team name, Florence Y'alls. The Y'alls are also looking forward to the second year under Field Manager Chad Rhoades who has been preaching a change of culture for his ballclub all offseason.

The Y'alls will send right-handed pitcher Ryan Watson to the mound Thursday for his first Opening Day start in professional baseball. Watson earned the nod early on in Spring Training after only a handful of bullpen sessions and simulated game innings, however, this isn't his first time pitching in front of the Florence faithful. Watson will be the Y'alls ace heading into the 2024 season.

"Watson finished the season [2023] with good pitch ability and progression through each start and he came in from the offseason without missing a beat," said Rhoades, "He has garnered calls from multiple affiliated organizations and we feel his poise and calmness under pressure fits perfect with our mold of the number one guy."

Opening Day, presented by Thomas More University, will also feature some exciting engagement for any fans attending the game! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Florence Y'alls x Thomas More University hat. The hat pays homage to the Saints baseball team while also adding a unique Y'alls twist! Fans will also see the return of the fan favorite, Thirsty Thursday, which features $1 10-ounce drafts and $2 20-ounce drafts!

The Opening Weekend excitement doesn't end on Thursday; fans can come out on Friday and Saturday for some more Y'alls entertainment. Every Friday and Saturday game will have a new staple Happy Hour with gates opening two hours before each game for fans to enjoy half-priced beer up until first pitch! Friday's game begins at 7:03 p.m. and will feature the first Firework Friday of the 2024 season after the game! The fun continues Saturday with a 6:36 p.m. game and the first Rockin Saturday post-game concert featuring the band, Rolled In Stone!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.