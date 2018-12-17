YADI Tumbler, 4 Cards Caps & 4 Tickets to Opening Weekend for Christmas

December 17, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Have a YADI Jolly Christmas, it's the best time of the year. We don't know if there'll be snow, so fill your cup with cheer and the Cards Christmas YADI 4-Pack!

The YADI 4-Pack special includes the following items for just $44:

- 1 YADI Tumbler (silver or gold, based on availability)

- 4 Field Box Tickets to an Opening Weekend Game (4/11-14)

- 4 Springfield Cardinals Caps

This week's Cards Christmas special can be ordered online by clicking the link below or by calling (417) 863-0395. Items must be picked up at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field by Sunday, April 14. The Front Office is located at 955 E Trafficway Street.

All items are based on availability and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so click below or call (417) 863-0395 to order yours today!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.