RockHounds Announce 2019 Promo Schedule

The Midland RockHounds have released their 2019 promo schedule. Daily specials return along with other great fan giveaways. The first 1,000 fans will recieve schedule magnets on thirsty Thursday, Opening Night, April 11. The 'Hounds will host 13 firework shows in 2019 along with multiple fan giveaways.

Full schedule below:

2019 RockHounds Daily Specials

Monday- $2 Tickets

Tuesday- 2-For-1 Tickets

Wednesday- Wins-Day $10,000 and Discount Hot Dogs (1/2 price)

Thursday- Thirsty Thursday (1/2 price drinks)

Sunday- Family Days (5 tickets for $25 with Midland Reporter Telegram coupon)

Full 2019 RockHounds Promo Schedule

Tuesday, April 9- Texas Tech vs. New Mexico State

Thursday, April 11- Thirsty Thursday/Schedule Magnets (first (2,000 fans)

Friday, April 12- RockHounds Travel Mugs (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, April 13- Fireworks

Tuesday, April 16- Safety Awareness Kid's Day

Friday, April 26- Copa Night Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, April 27- Fireworks

Monday, April 29- Safety Awareness Kid's Day

Friday, May 10- RockHounds Beach Towel (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, May 11- Fireworks

Sunday, May 12- Mother's Day T-Shirt (first 500 moms)

Friday, May 17- Copa Night/RockHounds Caps (first 700 fans)

Saturday, May 18- Fireworks

Wednesday, May 29- Copa Night Serape Blanket (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, May 31- Matt Chapman Matt Olson Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 1- Fireworks

Friday, June 7- RockHounds Kid's Jerseys (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 8- Fireworks

Friday, June 21- RockHounds T-Shirts (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 22- Fireworks

Tuesday, July 2- July 4 Celebration/Fireworks

Wednesday, July 3- July 4 Celebration/Fireworks

Wednesday, July 10- Copa Night Fedora Hats (first 800 fans)

Friday, July 12- RockHounds Adult Jerseys (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 13- Fireworks

Friday, July 26- Copa Night Maracas

Saturday, July 27- Fireworks

Friday, August 9- Copa Night Bobbleheads(first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, August 10- Fireworks/Sports Bottle (first 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, August 21- Copa Night Fedora Hats (first 800 fans)

Friday, August 23- RockHounds Caps (first 700 fans)

Saturday, August 24- Fireworks

Sunday, August 25- Fan Appreciation Day/Team Card Sets (first 300 fans)

