RockHounds Announce 2019 Promo Schedule
December 17, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
The Midland RockHounds have released their 2019 promo schedule. Daily specials return along with other great fan giveaways. The first 1,000 fans will recieve schedule magnets on thirsty Thursday, Opening Night, April 11. The 'Hounds will host 13 firework shows in 2019 along with multiple fan giveaways.
Full schedule below:
2019 RockHounds Daily Specials
Monday- $2 Tickets
Tuesday- 2-For-1 Tickets
Wednesday- Wins-Day $10,000 and Discount Hot Dogs (1/2 price)
Thursday- Thirsty Thursday (1/2 price drinks)
Sunday- Family Days (5 tickets for $25 with Midland Reporter Telegram coupon)
Full 2019 RockHounds Promo Schedule
Tuesday, April 9- Texas Tech vs. New Mexico State
Thursday, April 11- Thirsty Thursday/Schedule Magnets (first (2,000 fans)
Friday, April 12- RockHounds Travel Mugs (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, April 13- Fireworks
Tuesday, April 16- Safety Awareness Kid's Day
Friday, April 26- Copa Night Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, April 27- Fireworks
Monday, April 29- Safety Awareness Kid's Day
Friday, May 10- RockHounds Beach Towel (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, May 11- Fireworks
Sunday, May 12- Mother's Day T-Shirt (first 500 moms)
Friday, May 17- Copa Night/RockHounds Caps (first 700 fans)
Saturday, May 18- Fireworks
Wednesday, May 29- Copa Night Serape Blanket (first 1,000 fans)
Friday, May 31- Matt Chapman Matt Olson Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, June 1- Fireworks
Friday, June 7- RockHounds Kid's Jerseys (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, June 8- Fireworks
Friday, June 21- RockHounds T-Shirts (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, June 22- Fireworks
Tuesday, July 2- July 4 Celebration/Fireworks
Wednesday, July 3- July 4 Celebration/Fireworks
Wednesday, July 10- Copa Night Fedora Hats (first 800 fans)
Friday, July 12- RockHounds Adult Jerseys (first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, July 13- Fireworks
Friday, July 26- Copa Night Maracas
Saturday, July 27- Fireworks
Friday, August 9- Copa Night Bobbleheads(first 1,000 fans)
Saturday, August 10- Fireworks/Sports Bottle (first 1,000 fans)
Wednesday, August 21- Copa Night Fedora Hats (first 800 fans)
Friday, August 23- RockHounds Caps (first 700 fans)
Saturday, August 24- Fireworks
Sunday, August 25- Fan Appreciation Day/Team Card Sets (first 300 fans)
