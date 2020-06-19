Wyatt Breaks NWL Runs Record in Comfortable Win

Mr. Lark, the Mayor, Wyatt... no matter what you call him, Wyatt Ulrich is the iconic Lark and now the NWL runs record holder.

The Bismarck Larks took out the Bismarck Bull Moose, 13-4, in a high scoring matchup on Thursday. The Larks move to 3-0 on the season while the Bull Moose move to 0-2.

The Larks night started with five runs in the first two innings, getting an early step up on the Moose. A seven-run seventh inning cemented the Larks' place as time winded down. This season also saw the first home runs of the Bismarck pod's season with one from Griffin Schneider and two little league home runs from Chase Adkinson and Ulrich.

The Larks eclipsed double digit strikeout for the second time in three games this season and only allowed two total hits on the night.

But perhaps the biggest storyline going into the night was Ulrich's potential to break the Northwoods League runs scored record. In the first inning, it didn't take long for Mr. Lark to take a walk, steal second and advance to third, placing himself in scoring position. A wild pitch by Bull Moose starting pitcher Garret Reisz sent Ulrich sprinting across the plate. The sounds of the Bismarck crowd welcomed the Mayor to the NWL record books.

As the player of the game, Ulrich's night didn't end in the first inning. He also had the Fischer Electric Play of the Game on his little league home run. Ulrich's night concluded, going 2-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs.

The Larks and Ulrich will take the field tomorrow visiting the Mandan Flickertails Friday at 7:05 p.m. The night ended poorly for the Bull Moose but the team will have one day off before Saturday's doubleheader with the Flickertails.

