Week 1 of the Youth Baseball Clinics Complete

June 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release





LOVES PARK, IL - Sports camps are the thing to do in the summer, but due to the pandemic they have all been on hold for the beginning of the season. But with Illinois restrictions starting to lift, the Rockford Rivets are now able to begin their second annual youth baseball clinic for ages 7-16.

The Rivets coaches and staff spent time with 60 baseball campers Tuesday morning at stations, learning different fundamentals of the game. Kids learned skills like how to throw, base running, and the perfect bunt technique. Many parents are excited their children are finally able to get out and enjoy the game of baseball.Â Parents and campers alike are happy to be around baseball after the pandemic halted all youth sports for more than two months.

Â "He's very excited because he has been waiting for baseball all summer," Armando Huerta said about his son, Andrew, a sixth grader participating in this year's clinic. "It's freedom and they get to see all of their friends here which makes everyone happy."

