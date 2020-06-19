The Return of the Great Dane Duck Blind

June 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison WIS. - Do you remember the score of the last Mallards game you attended? If not, you were probably too busy enjoying the Great Dane Duck Blind! Well, the Madison Mallards are announcing the triumphant return of everyone's favorite area of the ballpark; the Great Dane Duck Blind is coming back as a socially-distanced style restaurant. While the Great Dane Duck Blind will be operating sans-baseball, the in-season perks of bottomless beverages and food will still be available.

This coming Thursday will act as the opening day for the return of the Great Dane Duck Blind, as fans will be served up all you can eat and drink from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. This includes an unlimited selection of canned domestic and local craft beers. The food served will stay true to their typical game-day Great Dane Duck Blind menu with all-you-can-eat hot dogs, burgers, Stoddard's classic bratwursts, pulled pork sandwiches, and more.

"We're excited to experiment with this," says Creative Services Manager, Cassidy Sepnieski. "The Great Dane Duck Blind is such a staple to Madison summers, our hypothesis is that we can recreate a similar level of excitement and fun that fans would get, despite there not being baseball on the field."

Tickets for the opening of the Great Dane Duck Blind on June 25 will be priced at $35 for bottomless alcoholic beverages and food, with a $30 soda-only ticket option. Seating will be available in the Duck Blind General Admission deck area, the outdoor Level 3 and Level 4 Suites, and in the outfield so that friends and families can enjoy an evening out while staying safely socially distanced from others. Overall, less than five percent of the total stadium capacity will be utilized. In the outfield, people are encouraged to bring their own blankets and eat out picnic-style, but for those who want to be seated there will also be a set up of spaced-out tables and chairs for customers to sit at.

The Mallards look forward to bringing this piece of the Duck Pond experience back to the fans. Tickets are available at mallardsbaseball.com, capacity is limited, and all tickets must be purchased in advance.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.