Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars live at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:30pm. The event is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse with Wholesale Fireworks and Pacifico. Wrestling superstars at Eastwood Field include John Morrison, Eddie Kingston and more to be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 1st at 10am at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by phone at 330.505.0000. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages will be available.

Gates for Wrestling Under the Stars will open at 5:30pm. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge.

For tickets or additional information, contact the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at (330) 505-0000 or visit www.mvscrappers.com. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.