Scrappers Will Change Name to Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil on Monday, July 25

March 30, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - On Monday, July 25th the Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull County Tourism) and 21 WFMJ & WBCB. The iconic area appetizer will be featured on newly designed game worn jerseys, retail hats and shirts. The Peppers in Oil jerseys will be auctioned off at the July 25th Scrappers game in a silent auction and through the app, LiveSource. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the United Way of Trumbull County. The Peppers in Oil Jersey is the second of five specialty jerseys to be worn during the 2022 season.

Peppers in Oil became popular in the United States back in the late 19th century; an ethnic cultural food recipe favorite and introduced by European immigrants. Locally, the Brier-Hill (Little Italy) community of Youngstown, Ohio is one area where the most influence triumphed in regards to the art of gardening, cultivating and canning the mild to spicy, yet extremely flavorful soaked peppers in oil. Peppers in Oil can be served many ways, but most popularly with Italian bread.

The Scrappers invite members of the Italian Food Trail developed by Trumbull County Tourism and other local restaurants to claim reign as "Best Peppers in Oil in the Valley" voted upon by Scrappers fans. Restaurants and businesses can purchase a sampling table which includes a table to provide samples, option to sell their Peppers in Oil (with proper retail licensing), ten game tickets, and ability to provide promotional materials to fans.

"This is a unique and fun way to share one of our most iconic regional dishes with both visitors and residents. Come out to the ballpark for a taste of what Trumbull County has to offer," says Beth Kotwis Carmichael, Executive Director of Trumbull County Tourism.

Peppers in Oil retail items are available and can be purchased for PRE-ORDER NOW online at mvscrappers.com for a limited time. Vendors can reserve their space to participate by calling 330-505-0000 or emailing Isaac Powell at ipowell@mvscrappers.com for additional information.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 30, 2022

Scrappers Will Change Name to Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil on Monday, July 25 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.