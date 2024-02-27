Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 13, 2024

NILES, OH - Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars live at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 7:00pm. The event is presented by Cricket Wireless with partner sponsors Modelo, Texas Roadhouse, Time Capsule Toys and Wholesale Fireworks. Wrestling superstars at Eastwood Field include WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Matt Riddle, Matt Cardona, and more to be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10am at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by phone at 330.505.0000. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages will be available. New this year, a limited number of suites will be available for the event for $300 (includes 12 tickets & 3 parking passes).

The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate for Wrestling Under the Stars will open at 5:00pm. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge. For meet and Greet Pre-Orders, go to www.northeastwrestling.com.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2024 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

