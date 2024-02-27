West Virginia Black Bears Release 2024 Promotional Schedule

With Opening Day of the MLB Draft League season less than 100 days away, the West Virginia Black Bears today announced their preliminary 2024 Promotional Schedule. Packed with giveaways, theme nights and discount days, there's something for the entire family to enjoy.

The season begins at home on Tuesday, June 4, at 7:00 p.m. as the Black Bears face the Frederick Keys at Monongalia County Ballpark. Opening Day features a 2024 magnet schedule giveaway, and the first fireworks show of the year presented by WVU Medicine.

Fans will enjoy eight additional fireworks show this season. Catch incredible displays every weekend with seven Friday Night Fireworks, as well as a special Independence Day Eve game.

Summer holidays are more fun at the ballpark, so let the festivities begin! Spend some quality time with dad on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, and grab a logo baseball at the gate for post-game catch on the field. On June 20, bring the whole family for West Virginia Day and pick up a specialty t-shirt to commemorate the state's 161st birthday for the first 500 fans. Celebrate Independence Day early on Wednesday, July 3, as the Black Bears light up the sky with their biggest fireworks show of the season. Then wrap up the summer at home and enjoy a lazy Monday at the park on Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

Ten giveaways highlight the promotional schedule, with other grand prize giveaways throughout the season. In addition to the specialty items on Father's Day and West Virginia Day, the Black Bears will hand out house sigil banners for House Black Bears Night (June 15), two different team photos with post-game autograph sessions, a WVU Medicine giveaway on Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night (July 26), and a bobblehead to be announced.

Fan-favorite themes Star Wars Night and Mothman Night make their triumphant return with new specialty jerseys. Star Wars Night, presented by WVU Medicine, is Saturday, July 13, and includes a charity auction for game-worn jerseys benefitting WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. Mothman makes his (final?) appearance at the ballpark on Saturday, August 10, bringing new jerseys, merchandise, and another opportunity to "spot Mothman" during the game for a grand prize.

Everyone's favorite day of the year is now three days this summer! Bark in the Park, presented by Pampered 4 Paws, is back for three games on June 26, July 27, and August 14. Enjoy the "dog days" of summer and pick up a Black Bears pet bandana on July 27. Treats will be given to dogs in attendance on all dates. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia.

On August 11, another special dog will be in attendance as Bluey makes her way to the ballpark with her younger sister, Bingo! The most popular dogs in television appear for Bluey Day, presented by WVU Medicine, where they'll be available for a meet and greet during the game.

Daily promotions like 2sDAYS at the Park and Thirsty Thusday™ return along with revamped versions of Win-It Wednesday and Family Fundays. Fans will now enjoy a flat rate for all 2sDAYS at the Park with $12 tickets for advance and game day sales, and "buy one, get one half-off" on all adult tickets for Wednesday games. As well as post-game pyrotechnics, every Friday night features Black Bears Happy Hour with half-off drinks from gates open to first pitch. And don't forget to hang out after the game every Sunday for kids to run the bases.

Game times have been set for all home games. First pitch for Opening Day is set for 7:00 p.m. Apart from Independence Day (7:00 p.m.), all Monday through Thursday games will begin at 6:30 p.m., while Fridays and Saturdays start at 7:00 p.m. Sunday games are scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Game times and promotions are subject to change. For a complete list of 2024 promotions or to purchase available ticket packs, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653. More information on promotional dates will be released as it becomes available.

