Wranglers Tender Amarillo Native Cutter Daniel

March 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers are proud to announce that they have tendered defenseman Cutter Daniel of the NA3HL's Texas Roadrunners for the 2025-26 season.

Daniel, 19, is returning to his hometown for a chance to play for the Wranglers. Growing up in Amarillo, Daniel spent his youth playing within Amarillo Ice Sports. (Formerly known as Amarillo Hockey Association). The native of Amarillo, TX has spent the last two seasons with the Texas Roadrunners of the NA3HL. Since 2023, Cutter has played in 81 games with the Roadrunners, scoring 7 goals and 16 assists for 23 points playing as a defenseman and a forward.

Cutter's return to Amarillo means a lot to himself and to hockey within the Texas Panhandle, as he spoke on what it means to him to play in his hometown and how his family being a billet family growing up influenced him and his career. "I am truly honored to have the opportunity to play in my hometown," said Daniel. "From a very young age, I knew that representing Amarillo Hockey would be a dream come true. Since I was 6 years old, my family has had the privilege of hosting Bulls and Wrangler players, and to this day, many of those guys remain like brothers to me." Daniel is looking forward to the opportunity and acknowledged how big it is for the youth hockey community in Amarillo, saying "To wear a Wrangler jersey and represent the community would be a privilege I would be proud of. I look forward to earning the chance to represent not only my hometown, but also the Amarillo Youth Hockey Program and the coaches who have helped shape me along the way."

By signing the tender with the Wranglers, Cutter Daniel becomes the second Amarillo native to tender with the Wranglers for the 2025-26 season, joining Gunnar Vick. The two will both have the chance to become the first Amarillo natives to suit up for the Wranglers - marking a milestone achievement for the Wranglers and Amarillo Ice Sports.

Daniel follows in the footsteps of many other Amarillo natives that have had success by starting their hockey journey in Amarillo, and now has the opportunity to pave the way for future Amarillo natives to play for the Wranglers. For more information on players that have played within Amarillo Ice Sports, click here.

